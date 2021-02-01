>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Sunrun Inc, BorgWarner Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: DVN +2.1% SCHW +3.22% RUN +0.54% BWA +0.25% KDP +0.58%

Investment company TradeLink Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Sunrun Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TradeLink Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, TradeLink Capital LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TradeLink Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tradelink+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TradeLink Capital LLC
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 19,000 shares, 95.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RIGHTS (BMY.R) - 20,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.54%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $62.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of TradeLink Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. TradeLink Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TradeLink Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TradeLink Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TradeLink Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)