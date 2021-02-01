TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Sunrun Inc, BorgWarner Inc

Investment company TradeLink Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Sunrun Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TradeLink Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, TradeLink Capital LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVN,

DVN, Sold Out: SCHW, RUN, BWA, KDP,

For the details of TradeLink Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tradelink+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 19,000 shares, 95.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RIGHTS (BMY.R) - 20,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

TradeLink Capital LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.54%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $62.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.52.

TradeLink Capital LLC sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.67.