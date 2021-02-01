Avestar Capital, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells Anglogold Ashanti, Stamps.com Inc, AutoZone Inc

Investment company Avestar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells Anglogold Ashanti, Stamps.com Inc, AutoZone Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avestar Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Avestar Capital, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICLN, EMQQ, ARKK, SLQD, DKNG, BIDU, PPD, FUMB, NOVA, SCPL, MET, DOYU, MCO, UPS, NET, PINS, COF, QDEL, RDS.B, W, HUM, DVA, BMY, GS, GM, SEDG, CNC, BA, CCL, PALL, VOD, VST, VALE, TAK, SYNH, BKR, MS, ILMN, PRU, PNC, TSN, RIO, COP, ALL, LKQ, TWTR, EFC, FTNT, VMI, ALC, TEX, ASB, MNST, NEE, ISBC, IBN,

Added Positions: SPY, JPST, GSY, ARKW, BOTZ, FPX, IHI, FTSM, CRM, FSLR, AMZN, MSFT, SQ, UNH, MRNA, ADSK, CHTR, BABA, ATUS, CRWD, ISRG, JPM, ACN, GOOG, ASPU, AXNX, CMCSA, SLV, PFF, LEN, MMC, PFE, TSLA, HALO, NIO, AMD, T, FRPT, IPHI, MRVL, NVDA, PRPL, SE, V, ZS, COUP, CVS, CHIQ, LMT, MCD, OKTA, TWLO, VZ, WFC, ADBE, AWF, GOOGL, DIS, GH, NKE, ABBV, AMAT, DFEB, BSJL, PM, ABT, SGOL, ABEV, ADI, BBVA, BERY, BIIB, CHKP, CHGG, CVX, CSCO, CTXS, CSGP, EMN, EA, FCN, GL, HAL, HCA, HD, SOXX, ITUB, MAS, MDLZ, PEG, SAP, XLK, TSM, TDOC, TMO, VRTX, GLDM, XEL, BAX, EBAY, FIXD, INFO, LUV, TGT, TMUS, VTWO,

Reduced Positions: AZO, ARKG, FVD, VUG, MINT, NFLX, QCOM, QQQ, MA, IWB, SCHG, DG, DEO, FB, AKAM, UBER, VEA, FMB, BP, BRK.B, ATVI, INTC, PTON, VCSH, MRK, SBUX, RCII, KO, CI, AVGO, AEO, MO, SQM, PEP, XPEL, DBX, AGCO, HYT, BX, BTI, CPRT, DHR, MSCI, IBM, IXJ, JD, JNJ, HON, RF, XRAY, TXN, PCI, WMT, LOW,

AZO, ARKG, FVD, VUG, MINT, NFLX, QCOM, QQQ, MA, IWB, SCHG, DG, DEO, FB, AKAM, UBER, VEA, FMB, BP, BRK.B, ATVI, INTC, PTON, VCSH, MRK, SBUX, RCII, KO, CI, AVGO, AEO, MO, SQM, PEP, XPEL, DBX, AGCO, HYT, BX, BTI, CPRT, DHR, MSCI, IBM, IXJ, JD, JNJ, HON, RF, XRAY, TXN, PCI, WMT, LOW, Sold Out: AU, STMP, VTI, DOCU, AZN, NAD, SPMD, VONE, FSLY, NBIX, BRMK, KHC, PPT,

For the details of Avestar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avestar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,516 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,708 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 280,785 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.23% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,616 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.97% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 243,595 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60%

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 96,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 38,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $142.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.082200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $242.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 37,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 280,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 122.17%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $164.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 84,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 122.69%. The purchase prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43. The stock is now traded at around $125.318200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.02%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $336.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $23.89.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $218.51.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22.