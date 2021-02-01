Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Charles Schwab Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Rocket Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Royal Caribbean Group, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Rocket Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Allstate Corp, Royal Caribbean Group, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Lyft Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 124,663 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 202,200 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,276 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,155 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,606 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 120,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 99,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 124,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $138.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 95,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $351.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 86,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $378.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79.