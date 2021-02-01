Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Patterson Inc, Arconic Corp, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Immunomedics Inc, MyoKardia Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ (Current Portfolio) buys Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Patterson Inc, Arconic Corp, Viatris Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Immunomedics Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ. As of 2020Q4, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ owns 215 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPR, PDCO, ARNC,

SPR, PDCO, ARNC, Added Positions: VTRS,

VTRS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, DAL,

AAPL, AMZN, DAL, Sold Out: HDS, IMMU, MYOK, IT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,100 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,640 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,300 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $30.9, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72.