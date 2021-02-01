Freestate Advisors LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Freestate Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freestate Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Freestate Advisors LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 116,957 shares, 46.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.08% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 172,746 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.21% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 91,393 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 124,927 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.70% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 22,846 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.06%

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.621900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.68%. The holding were 91,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 53.08%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.15%. The holding were 116,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 327.70%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 124,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.