State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: BIGC -1.88%

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E (Current Portfolio) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E. As of 2020Q4, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E owns 3 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: BIGC,

For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 29,227,512 shares, 94.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 1,279,906 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 128,904 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.402800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 128,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.



