Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Visa Inc, Bank First Corp, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

Investment company Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, sells Visa Inc, Bank First Corp, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBUY, VXUS, BFT.U, XLI, HII, XLB, SLV, IXUS, VMC, BABA, ANET, IWS, CRWD, ALXN, MELI, LHX, SCHW, CAT, AXP, FCRD, RF,

IBUY, VXUS, BFT.U, XLI, HII, XLB, SLV, IXUS, VMC, BABA, ANET, IWS, CRWD, ALXN, MELI, LHX, SCHW, CAT, AXP, FCRD, RF, Added Positions: FIS, ARKK, XT, VTI, IVV, XLG, IWP, CQQQ, XLF, AMZN, FNF, IAU, ARKW, IEF, QQQ, ITOT, IJR, EFA, ARKG, XBI, IJK, IJJ, IJH, IBB, AAPL, IVW, IEFA, GDX, MO, UL, IEMG, CNNE, ITA, UPS, RTX, BMO, VZ, CVX, CTG, XOM, IWD, DIS, GD, HD, ABBV, DKNG, ANF, LMT, GE, KHC, IBM, VEA, PFE, JNJ, NOC, MRK,

FIS, ARKK, XT, VTI, IVV, XLG, IWP, CQQQ, XLF, AMZN, FNF, IAU, ARKW, IEF, QQQ, ITOT, IJR, EFA, ARKG, XBI, IJK, IJJ, IJH, IBB, AAPL, IVW, IEFA, GDX, MO, UL, IEMG, CNNE, ITA, UPS, RTX, BMO, VZ, CVX, CTG, XOM, IWD, DIS, GD, HD, ABBV, DKNG, ANF, LMT, GE, KHC, IBM, VEA, PFE, JNJ, NOC, MRK, Reduced Positions: RXN, SPY, NCR, GPI, BFC, SHW, TLT, CDW, GOVT, BA, GOOG, ACN, PG, MSFT, T, COST, EPD, HON, INTC, ET, GS, DVY, IUSV, IWM, BRK.B, NOK, VV, PM, QUAD, JPM, IDV, VBK,

RXN, SPY, NCR, GPI, BFC, SHW, TLT, CDW, GOVT, BA, GOOG, ACN, PG, MSFT, T, COST, EPD, HON, INTC, ET, GS, DVY, IUSV, IWM, BRK.B, NOK, VV, PM, QUAD, JPM, IDV, VBK, Sold Out: V, EIGI, FB, PYPL, SHY, UNH, 27T, NEPT,

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,346,778 shares, 26.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.50% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 611,252 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 75,876 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 214,503 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.20% ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) - 267,407 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $125.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.38. The stock is now traded at around $158.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 127.50%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $130.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.93%. The holding were 1,346,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 459.20%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $142.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 214,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 188.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 153,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $378.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 260.89%. The purchase prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.