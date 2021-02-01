Sailer Financial LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Sailer Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sailer Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sailer Financial LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XBI, IGV, ACIW, AEIS, AJG, ALC, ALEX, AMP, ANET, AON, AOS, ARGX, ARWR, ASML, ATRC, AWI, BCE, BERY, BFAM, BGNE, BL, BLUE, BR, BRKR, CCI, CCK, CDW, CFG, CGNX, CHDN, CNNE, CPRT, DFS, DG, DKS, DLB, DOOR, EL, EME, ENR, ENTG, ENV, ETSY, EV, EVBG, EXEL, FDS, FGEN, FISV, FR, FTNT, FWONK, GATX, GCP, GDDY, GGG, GH, GHC, GNRC, GWRE, H, HAE, HDB, HEI.A, HRL, IAC, ICLR, INFO, IRTC, JKHY, KAMN, KNX, LMT, LOW, LSTR, LULU, LYV, MA, MATX, MC, MDT, MELI, MHK, MOH, MOS, MRTN, MTCH, MTD, NARI, NBIX, NDSN, NEE, NEU, NGVT, NSP, NVCR, NYT, OKTA, OLED, PAG, PAYC, PAYX, PFGC, PG, PGR, PLD, POWI, PSMT, PSX, PVH, QLYS, RACE, RGA, RMD, ROP, RPM, SEAS, SHW, SLQD, SMTC, SNA, SNN, STE, STOR, SWAV, SYF, TDOC, TPX, TSCO, TSM, TTC, TXN, UNF, VCYT, VEEV, VKTX, VTRS, WAL, WTM, XEL, XLRN, ZEN, ZNGA, ZTS,

IGSB, DGRO, CI, AMZN, IUSG, XLC, MBB, XLK, SCZ, XLV, SCHG, SCHO, SPGI, SPLK, UNH, SBUX, NKE, MSFT, KMB, MRK, MO, KMX, ABBV, JPM, HON, EXAS, CVX, CVNA, CSCO, BLK, AMT, ADP, ABT, Reduced Positions: VWO, VIG, IVV, XLY, IEFA, XLF, XLI, XLP, VB, XLRE, IEMG, AAPL, PEP, XLB, XLE, XLU, CMI, MDLZ, HD, XOM,

For the details of Sailer Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailer+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cigna Corp (CI) - 231,036 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 417,885 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4509.36% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 431,839 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.27% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 325,232 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 99,889 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $159.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $358.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1099.6. The stock is now traded at around $1181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $696.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $134.95, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $182.26. The stock is now traded at around $194.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 4509.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.4%. The holding were 417,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 62.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 431,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3326.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 16722.03%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $125.08.

Sailer Financial LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $21.56.