Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Allstate Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Sysco Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

Investment company Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co, Walmart Inc, sells Intel Corp, Sysco Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 480 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNF, ENTG, DHR, ARKG, 50AA, VCSH, TRMB, VV, HZNP, CELH, APPS, NIO, ISTB, SLQD, SCHG, PCI, MPC, VT, TEAM, ZS, IIIV, VOE, FSLY, BEAM, U, SCHC, DIG, IVV, FDIS, GWW, BLK, CNI, CHDN, CIEN, CMA, EXC, VTRS, NKSH, PFBC, FANG, WYNN, BEP, STWD, RILY, PBA, SRPT, PSX, GGT, OIA, ENDP, UVXY, DCF, PNNT,

ALL, AVGO, MMM, WMT, UNH, JNJ, MRK, AMGN, AMZN, LOW, BA, TMO, JPM, BMY, CVS, EBAY, PFE, QCOM, UPS, MTUM, IJT, IJK, DKNG, MRNA, QQQ, F, TDOC, XLK, TWLO, SQ, PYPL, CLM, FRA, SO, WIW, CRM, XLY, INMD, XLV, ARCC, VO, CLF, CCI, EPD, SCHV, SCHD, SCHA, PGX, MGC, IWO, TTD, XLI, AAL, OKTA, CTVA, HRZN, TOT, NOK, AMD, APD, ARE, SAN, KMX, NEE, GE, WELL, IP, KMB, MPW, MU, NEM, BX, NOC, ODFL, PII, O, RDS.A, STLD, AXON, VLO, WPC, WMB, DSU, PFD, Reduced Positions: INTC, PRU, CAT, GS, RTX, TRV, WBA, OKE, MA, LRCX, TSLA, CSCO, FB, GOOGL, NVDA, V, BABA, SBUX, EMR, PPG, AMAT, CSX, HD, SHOP, FDX, IBM, TJX, GDDY, T, MO, BAC, EXAS, TGT, VZ, IIPR, BIL, ADBE, GLW, DUK, XOM, GILD, MS, DFS, MAIN, ABBV, BLD, ROKU, ZM, BRK.B, BBY, CCL, CVX, COST, DE, DLR, D, DD, GGG, HRL, IDXX, IRM, KLAC, LVS, ORCL, PH, PEP, PSEC, SPG, TXN, DIS, XEL, ZBRA, HIO, CHW, GM, KMI, NRZ, MINT, PFF, VOO, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AFL, AEP, AMT, NLY, BP, BKD, CI, CTAS, C, KO, CMCSA, COP, ED, STZ, DHI, DTE, EW, ENB, FL, FCX, PEAK, SVC, HBAN, KRG, LNC, MRVL, SPGI, NSC, ORI, PHM, SWKS, LUV, SNPS, TTWO, TKR, TD, TSN, UL, UNP, VTR, WEC, CMG, ET, GAB, RQI, FFC, BFK, PHK, HYT, ERC, BDJ, EXG, DAL, CIM, PM, AMPE, OMER, DG, SPLK, GMED, MPLX, ENBL, CGC, STOR, CRON, DOW, CRWD, WORK, PTON, BND, IWM, RSP, VHT, VYM, XBI, XLE,

For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 762,600 shares, 23.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,220,653 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,645 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 80,954 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 104,635 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 134,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 694.71%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 62,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1066.61%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $467.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 118.66%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $174.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 49,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 71,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 101.12%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $336.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 98.93%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $38.03.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $45.12 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Primerica Inc. The sale prices were between $109.5 and $140.09, with an estimated average price of $126.1.