Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Marvell Technology Group, Sells Bank of America Corp, Albemarle Corp, AT&T Inc

Aurora, IL, based Investment company Old Second National Bank Of Aurora (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Marvell Technology Group, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Viatris Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Albemarle Corp, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. As of 2020Q4, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 293 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAB, XLB, MRVL, VTRS, DKNG,

BAB, XLB, MRVL, VTRS, DKNG, Added Positions: JPM, SPEM, PFE, JNJ, PHM, XLE, WBA, HON, ICF, IAT, IJJ, MNA, SPAB, BKLN, SPIB, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG, SPYV, USRT, NEE,

JPM, SPEM, PFE, JNJ, PHM, XLE, WBA, HON, ICF, IAT, IJJ, MNA, SPAB, BKLN, SPIB, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG, SPYV, USRT, NEE, Reduced Positions: BAC, ALB, AAPL, QCOM, T, KLAC, APTV, MSFT, BLK, VLO, CMI, CMCSA, AVGO, MDT, PG, VZ, DHR, VIG, GOOGL, TMO, ENB, TSN, SPDW, ABT, NSC, ETN, VGK, DIS, DFS, PYPL, SBUX, SWK, XLU, SPY, PEG, PAYX, VNQ, ORCL, PM, NVDA, MS, CVX, CSCO, GLW, INTC, MOAT, LLY, UNP, BA, BMY, VOD, PFF, MET, WEC, WWD, IJR, ZTS, CVS, EPD, VB, TRI, WELL, J, PEP, PKG, MO, VPU, MCD, MRK, CARR, OTIS, AFL, EEM, HEDJ, IDV, XLF, IWM, GOLD, BAX, KO, NCR, NOK, OMEX, KMB, JCI, GSK, GE, RTX, DUK, ZM, WFC, FTRCQ, CHTR, MPC, LNG, PAYC, TWLO, ROKU,

BAC, ALB, AAPL, QCOM, T, KLAC, APTV, MSFT, BLK, VLO, CMI, CMCSA, AVGO, MDT, PG, VZ, DHR, VIG, GOOGL, TMO, ENB, TSN, SPDW, ABT, NSC, ETN, VGK, DIS, DFS, PYPL, SBUX, SWK, XLU, SPY, PEG, PAYX, VNQ, ORCL, PM, NVDA, MS, CVX, CSCO, GLW, INTC, MOAT, LLY, UNP, BA, BMY, VOD, PFF, MET, WEC, WWD, IJR, ZTS, CVS, EPD, VB, TRI, WELL, J, PEP, PKG, MO, VPU, MCD, MRK, CARR, OTIS, AFL, EEM, HEDJ, IDV, XLF, IWM, GOLD, BAX, KO, NCR, NOK, OMEX, KMB, JCI, GSK, GE, RTX, DUK, ZM, WFC, FTRCQ, CHTR, MPC, LNG, PAYC, TWLO, ROKU, Sold Out: UN, TOT, TOTL, AGR, LYB, ET, FTS, VTR, TJX, SNY, RDS.A, MFC, CF, SRCL, IVZ, NTR, WAB, MRO, TDC, MTW, UNIT, LUMN, DELL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,226 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 180,317 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,130 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 316,641 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 68,796 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.94. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 316,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $55.082200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.932900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Fortis Inc. The sale prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.05.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.