Voya Financial Earns Inclusion in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced that it has earned inclusion in the [url="]2021+Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index[/url] (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year – every year since the index was established. Being included on this list is a distinction awarded to companies around the world that demonstrate their commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace.Bloomberg’s GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The reference index measures equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.“The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index serves as the gold standard for companies around the world, reflecting a commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace,” said Rodney O. Martin Jr., Voya Financial chairman and CEO. “We are proud to again be included in the index and remain committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at Voya.”Voya is one of 380 companies, across 11 sectors, representing 44 countries and regions to be included in the 2021 GEI. Leading the charge for transparency, the companies publishing their data through the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Reporting Framework have set a new standard for data reporting. By publicly releasing their gender-related data, these companies have demonstrated their commitment to gender equality internally, and in the communities around them.“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more, please visit the [url="]GEI+website[/url]. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI }.Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is acompany that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company bymagazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companiesby the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit [url="]voya.com[/url]. Follow Voya Financial on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter [url="]%40Voya[/url].VOYA-IR VOYA-CR

