SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Monday, February 22, 2021 after market close.
SBA will host a conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 to discuss these results.
The call may be accessed as follows:
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].
