Company Profile for EVO Payments, Inc.





Company:







EVO Payments, Inc.























Headquarters Address:







10 Glenlake Pkwy.















South Tower, Ste. 950















Atlanta, GA 30328























Main Telephone:







(516) 479-9000























Website:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevopayments.com%2F[/url]























Ticker/ISIN:







EVOP(NASDAQ)/US26927E1047























Type of Organization:







Public























Industry:







Professional Services























Key Executives:







CEO: Jim Kelly















CFO: Tom Panther















President: Brendan Tansill























Investor Relations















Contact:







Sarah Jane Perry







Phone:







770-709-7365







Email:







[email protected]























Investor Relations















Contact:







Ed O'Hare







Phone:







770-709-7353







Email:







ed.o'[email protected]





EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

