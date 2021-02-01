>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Company Profile for EVO Payments, Inc.

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:EVOP +4.05%


EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.



Company:



EVO Payments, Inc.











Headquarters Address:



10 Glenlake Pkwy.







South Tower, Ste. 950







Atlanta, GA 30328











Main Telephone:



(516) 479-9000











Website:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevopayments.com%2F[/url]











Ticker/ISIN:



EVOP(NASDAQ)/US26927E1047











Type of Organization:



Public











Industry:



Professional Services











Key Executives:



CEO: Jim Kelly







CFO: Tom Panther







President: Brendan Tansill











Investor Relations







Contact:



Sarah Jane Perry



Phone:



770-709-7365



Email:



[email protected]











Investor Relations







Contact:



Ed O'Hare



Phone:



770-709-7353



Email:



ed.o'[email protected]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005738/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)