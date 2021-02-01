>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Dynamic Consultants Group and DQ Global Enter into Long-Term Strategic Partnership

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:MSFT +3.5%

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 1, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Consultants Group and DQ Global announced today that they have entered into agreements for a long-term strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the fast-growing, global business applications and cloud computing category. The new, innovative partnership leverages Dynamic Consultants Group and DQ Global's respective strengths to create compelling value for both companies.

Notably, the partnership aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of Dynamic Consultants Group's business applications and consulting practices and DQ Global's dedicated focus and expertise as a leading data quality and data management ISV. Strengthened by their joint partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform globally.

Details of the Partnership:
DQ Global's product suite DQ for Dynamics, DQ on Demand, and DQ Studio all offer enterprise-class data management, data cleansing and data quality solutions that ensure organizations have access to clean, validated, and de-duplicated data. This platform resolves the growing problems facing organizations looking to maintain regulatory compliance or refine customer analytics, and even build trends and forecasting using machine learning. All of this, coupled with Dynamic Consultants Group's broad experience in implementations, data migrations, and support of Microsoft cloud applications, allows customers globally to benefit from a consulting team and an ISV with years of real-world experience with data, Dynamics 365, and business applications across a broad range of industries.

About Dynamic Consultants Group

Dynamic Consultants Group is a global Microsoft consulting partner with a passion for emboldening disruptive businesses to best to serve their customers using Microsoft technologies. Globally, Dynamic Consultants Group is the No. 1 partner centered consulting firm offering white label consulting services. Dynamic Consultants Group has offices in the US, Belgrade, India, and soon the UK. For more information, visit dynamicconsultantsgroup.com, follow them on Twitter at twitter.com/DynamicCG, or find them on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/dynamic-consultants-group/.

About DQ Global

Established in 1995, DQ Global quickly became a leading name in the data management field and have since developed four premier data solutions that are used around the world.

With an expertise in data migration and integration, data cleansing and master data management, DQ Global is uniquely placed to solve any data issues that may arise, quickly and efficiently, leaving users with high quality, mastered records. For more information, visit dqglobal.com, follow them on Twitter at twitter.com/DQ_Global, or find them on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/dq-global.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamic-consultants-group-and-dq-global-enter-into-long-term-strategic-partnership-301219213.html

SOURCE Dynamic Consultants Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)