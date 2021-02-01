Realogy Leaders Shine in RISMedia's 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers List

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, shines brightly in the 2021 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers List with more than 40 leaders, affiliated agents, and broker/owners represented across multiple categories. The Company also celebrates the induction of Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands portfolio, to the 2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her achievements driving the strategic growth of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA brands.

"Realogy's affiliated agents, owners, and employees demonstrated incredible resiliency, creativity, and dedication in 2020, delivering great results for both customers and our company," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and chief executive officer, who was also selected as a 2021 Newsmaker. "I am proud that Realogy leaders and our partners are consistently recognized for leadership and influence shaping the future of real estate, and I congratulate Sherry on her well-deserved induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame."

The annual list is made up of eight categories and pays tribute to nearly 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia's editorial team, who demonstrated resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity, and initiative in a year unlike any other.

Realogy's 2021 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:

2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Sherry Chris , President and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA)

Influencers: The Thought Leaders

Katrina Helmkamp , President and CEO, Cartus Corporation and Realogy Leads Group

, President and CEO, Cartus Corporation and Realogy Leads Group Jennifer Marchetti , Chief Marketing Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands

, Chief Marketing Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands Tim Foley , EVP of Operations, Coldwell Banker Realty

, EVP of Operations, Coldwell Banker Realty Karina Lopez , VP of Product and Technology, ONE Sotheby's International Realty

Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

Futurists: The Forward Thinkers

Rich DeNicola , Chief Operating Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands

, Chief Operating Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands Kacie Ricker , National Vice President of Product Studio, Coldwell Banker Realty

, National Vice President of Product Studio, Coldwell Banker Realty John Thorpe , Regional VP, Membership Development, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

, Regional VP, Membership Development, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kristi Fox Satsky , Realtor ® and Team Leader, Century 21 Beal

, Realtor and Team Leader, Century 21 Beal Jay Macklin , Co-Founder, Corcoran Platinum Living

Achievers: The Success Stories

Mike Fischer , Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker Realty

, Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker Realty Shelby Foster , VP Business Development, ERA New Age Real Estate

, VP Business Development, ERA New Age Real Estate Deborah Hauser , Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way

Ryan Schneider , President and CEO, Realogy

, President and CEO, Realogy Liz Gehringer , Chief Operating Officer, Coldwell Banker

Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and Brave

Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders

Trendsetters

David Marine , Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker

, Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Chorew, Vice President of Learning, Realogy Expansion Brands

Anna-Marie Ellison , Managing Partner, ERA King Real Estate

, Managing Partner, ERA King Real Estate Stacy Jones , Co-Owner and Chief People Officer, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

, Co-Owner and Chief People Officer, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Craig McClelland , Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

View the full list here.

Realogy is consistently recognized for its strong team of industry leaders and was recently highlighted as home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company in the industry in the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200).

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-leaders-shine-in-rismedias-2021-real-estate-newsmakers-list-301219366.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.