Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Morgan Stanley, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, Markel Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

North Liberty, IA, based Investment company Hills Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Morgan Stanley, Duke Energy Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Markel Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hills Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Hills Bank & Trust Co owns 235 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CBOE, GWRE, ADI, CRWD, FPE, JHML, LQD, SCHW, GPC, WBA, MTDR, FINX, SPSM, XLE,

CBOE, GWRE, ADI, CRWD, FPE, JHML, LQD, SCHW, GPC, WBA, MTDR, FINX, SPSM, XLE, Added Positions: MS, DUK, GUNR, AMZN, DSI, HTLD, CMG, BND, ACN, VMC, LLY, DE, TFC, PM, VTI, T, XLK, EBAY, WEC, LOW, KMB, DEO, AMGN, AXP, AEP, MO,

MS, DUK, GUNR, AMZN, DSI, HTLD, CMG, BND, ACN, VMC, LLY, DE, TFC, PM, VTI, T, XLK, EBAY, WEC, LOW, KMB, DEO, AMGN, AXP, AEP, MO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PG, SBUX, MKL, KLAC, TMO, ROP, ITW, FISV, SLF, MDLZ, BDX, JPM, DIS, TYL, TDTT, LMT, TROW, MCHP, XLB, ZBH, PYPL, IAK, IHF, PBE, VIG, BMY, ANSS, NEE, EL, CAT, CVX, C, BA, BRK.B, PRO, ABBV, EEM, BIIB, VZ, IVE, IVV, BAX, ADM, ALGN, WFC, HAL, TJX, CLX, XRAY, DCI, SO, SLB, EOG, MRK, GOOGL, MDU,

AAPL, PG, SBUX, MKL, KLAC, TMO, ROP, ITW, FISV, SLF, MDLZ, BDX, JPM, DIS, TYL, TDTT, LMT, TROW, MCHP, XLB, ZBH, PYPL, IAK, IHF, PBE, VIG, BMY, ANSS, NEE, EL, CAT, CVX, C, BA, BRK.B, PRO, ABBV, EEM, BIIB, VZ, IVE, IVV, BAX, ADM, ALGN, WFC, HAL, TJX, CLX, XRAY, DCI, SO, SLB, EOG, MRK, GOOGL, MDU, Sold Out: VEA, SHY, VO, VTV, VNT,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 230,189 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 98,791 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,407 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,856 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 124,020 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.52. The stock is now traded at around $115.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $151.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $47.38, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 334.73%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 126.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $93.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.77%. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 22,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Markel Corp by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $989.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hills Bank & Trust Co still held 1,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.