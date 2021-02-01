>
Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys SLM Corp, Sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, AgriBank FCB

February 01, 2021 | About: SLMBP.PFD +0% AGRIP.PFD +0% HBANO.PFD +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SLM Corp, sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, AgriBank FCB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.
  1. Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 37.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 84,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 92,500 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLMBP.PFD)

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $53, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBANO.PFD)

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.64.

Reduced: AgriBank FCB (AGRIP.PFD)

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in AgriBank FCB by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $107.38 and $113.95, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. still held 32,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.. Also check out:

