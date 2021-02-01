Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. Buys SLM Corp, Sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, AgriBank FCB

New York, NY, based Investment company Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SLM Corp, sells Huntington Bancshares Inc, AgriBank FCB during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iat+reinsurance+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 16,480,000 shares, 37.36% of the total portfolio. Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,774,800 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 111,500 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 84,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 92,500 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $53, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.64.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. reduced to a holding in AgriBank FCB by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $107.38 and $113.95, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. still held 32,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.