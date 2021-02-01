First Citizens Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alliant Energy Corp

Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BMY, HTLF, C, MUB, AFL, ATLO, GOOG, IVW, VLUE, IVE, RTX,
- Added Positions: IYW, IJK, IYC, IYF, IJJ, IJT, IYJ, IJS, IDU, JPST, UNP, IYY, TGT, HD, V, CAT, PFE, HON, USB, IEFA, IYE, DIS, COST, VTI, AMGN, MS, BAC, JPM, IYM, GS, KO, MDT, MRK, INTC, CSCO, USMV, KEY, IYZ, WMT, KMB, STLD, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: IYR, AAPL, EFA, PG, BRK.B, ORCL, LOW, HDV, VOO, VZ, T, MSFT, PEP, DHR, ABT, AMZN, WFC, PM, IJH, CVX, MO, IJR, DUK, GOOGL, ABBV,
- Sold Out: PFF, LMT, LNT, PNC, GD, HSY, EFAV,
For the details of First Citizens Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Citizens Financial Corp
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 139,023 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 98,772 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.45%
- BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 69,578 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 101,587 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 69,475 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.57%
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ames National Corp (ATLO)
First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Ames National Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 284.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 98,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 69,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 303.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 58,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.20%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 61,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 46,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 33,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
First Citizens Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.96%. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. First Citizens Financial Corp still held 3,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
First Citizens Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 39.16%. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Citizens Financial Corp still held 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
First Citizens Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 33.65%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. First Citizens Financial Corp still held 1,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Citizens Financial Corp. Also check out:
1. First Citizens Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Citizens Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Citizens Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Citizens Financial Corp keeps buying