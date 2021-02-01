ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Sells McCormick Inc, Alphabet Inc, Rollins Inc

Investment company ICW Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Paychex Inc, sells McCormick Inc, Alphabet Inc, Rollins Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICW Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, ICW Investment Advisors LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CARR, CTSH, PAYX, HAS,

CARR, CTSH, PAYX, HAS, Added Positions: MCD, GOOGL, AMZN, RTX, DG,

MCD, GOOGL, AMZN, RTX, DG, Reduced Positions: MKC, GOOG, ROL, WBA, HCSG, PM, RMD, TGT, MA, ABT, ABC, AAPL, CHRW, CNI, DHR, ENB, EXPD, NEE, FDS, SJM, ORLY, LIN, SHW, WMT, V, KDP, AVGO, T, ACN, APD, MO, AME, APH, ATR, BCPC, BTI, BF.B, CVS, CASY, CPK, CHD, CLX, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, DCI, DOV, ECL, FAST, FISV, GIS, GPC, HSY, ITW, KMB, NJR, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVS, PEP, PSA, QCOM, DGX, ROST, SO, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TJX, UL, VFC, VZ, GWW, WEC, YUM, HEI.A, MMM, ADP, CVX, STZ, D, FLO, GD, LHX, JJSF, JKHY, K, LANC, MGEE, MDT, NVO, RSG, TXN, UNP, UNH, BUD, FTV, OTIS, CSCO,

MKC, GOOG, ROL, WBA, HCSG, PM, RMD, TGT, MA, ABT, ABC, AAPL, CHRW, CNI, DHR, ENB, EXPD, NEE, FDS, SJM, ORLY, LIN, SHW, WMT, V, KDP, AVGO, T, ACN, APD, MO, AME, APH, ATR, BCPC, BTI, BF.B, CVS, CASY, CPK, CHD, CLX, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, DCI, DOV, ECL, FAST, FISV, GIS, GPC, HSY, ITW, KMB, NJR, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVS, PEP, PSA, QCOM, DGX, ROST, SO, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TJX, UL, VFC, VZ, GWW, WEC, YUM, HEI.A, MMM, ADP, CVX, STZ, D, FLO, GD, LHX, JJSF, JKHY, K, LANC, MGEE, MDT, NVO, RSG, TXN, UNP, UNH, BUD, FTV, OTIS, CSCO, Sold Out: SJI, VNT,

For the details of ICW Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icw+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,511 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Visa Inc (V) - 15,384 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,996 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,274 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,469 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $78.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 97.67%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 91.03%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1893.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.68.

ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.