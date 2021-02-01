EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Investment company EPIQ Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Datadog Inc, Murphy USA Inc, Snap Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, MUSA, SNAP, HTLF, VAW,

NFLX, MUSA, SNAP, HTLF, VAW, Added Positions: CRTX, CRM, DDOG, IWP, VGT, ORCC,

CRTX, CRM, DDOG, IWP, VGT, ORCC, Reduced Positions: IWB, BLUE, BABA, TME, JD, EFA, VEA,

IWB, BLUE, BABA, TME, JD, EFA, VEA, Sold Out: PINS, PTON, ZM,

For the details of EPIQ Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 3,507,082 shares, 26.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 213,173 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 91,500 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 350,945 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 137,592 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $539.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.03 and $136.8, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $124.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 194.89%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.