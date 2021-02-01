Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , FIRST T

Investment company Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 380 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, VGK, VXUS, MJ, AMLP, VLUE, QQEW, XLI, ROKU, SPG, IWP, DBC, ONEQ, IBUY, PANW, FXL, TME, MIME, BOND, WDAY, BIL, HYLS, RWJ, BL, FVRR, SE, KSS, VTV, VTEB, TDOC, SCHW, SPIB, JPS, FNDF, RDVY, MGK, IWO, ESGE, BLK, FDL, FMHI, MMP, C, SHYG, VIAC, BTI, PRU, LUV, PRLB, VLO, AIG, PTON, MOAT, PSX, APAM, XHR, ETSY, SRLN, DOW, DX, FFBC, MDT, JETS, IJR, LRCX, MAR, FUMB, EFA, EFG, GLAD, PFN, WSR, SABR, NSL,

EMQQ, VGK, VXUS, MJ, AMLP, VLUE, QQEW, XLI, ROKU, SPG, IWP, DBC, ONEQ, IBUY, PANW, FXL, TME, MIME, BOND, WDAY, BIL, HYLS, RWJ, BL, FVRR, SE, KSS, VTV, VTEB, TDOC, SCHW, SPIB, JPS, FNDF, RDVY, MGK, IWO, ESGE, BLK, FDL, FMHI, MMP, C, SHYG, VIAC, BTI, PRU, LUV, PRLB, VLO, AIG, PTON, MOAT, PSX, APAM, XHR, ETSY, SRLN, DOW, DX, FFBC, MDT, JETS, IJR, LRCX, MAR, FUMB, EFA, EFG, GLAD, PFN, WSR, SABR, NSL, Added Positions: DGRO, ARKK, ARKG, FTCS, IEMG, QQQ, VNQ, AAPL, FIXD, XLE, SPDW, VO, ANGL, VHT, FMB, VB, CORP, SCHD, QUAL, XLB, SCHM, CRM, ESGU, SQ, GSY, SHOP, XLK, SCHA, AMZN, AGG, GOVT, GSLC, BSV, SCHR, VUG, FB, BABA, IGSB, MINT, SPLG, SPY, BRK.B, EPD, PG, TNDM, DGRW, NOBL, SCHG, SCHX, VEU, BA, CAT, MSFT, BKLN, MUB, SCHP, VCLT, VIG, CVX, XOM, GS, HD, IBM, JNJ, RLI, DLN, EFAV, USMV, VBK, ACN, NEE, MRK, PFG, QQQX, FXH, SCHB, SPTS, XLF, CSCO, KO, F, GILD, MCD, RTX, ABBV, DOCU, ACWV, AOR, DBA, IAU, IEF, IJT, IVV, SCHE, VCR, VOO, VTI, VV, XLY, MMM, ADBE, MO, CAH, COP, LLY, FMBI, GOOGL, INTC, O, RIG, VZ, WMT, WBA, DIS, WMB, ETJ, PHYS, HTA, PYPL, ARKW, FDN, IWB, PHB, PZA, SCHF, SCHV, SCHZ, SLV, SPHD, XLV, ARCC, BP, CVS, CLX, CMCSA, STZ, DUK, FDX, FITB, GD, HBAN, MS, NVDA, NYCB, NKE, PAYX, TGT, TEVA, UPS, OPK, DNP, ETG, DG, PSLV, GWGH, TLSA, MRNA, UBER, FSKR, BIV, BLV, IHI, PFF, RSP, SDY, VOE,

DGRO, ARKK, ARKG, FTCS, IEMG, QQQ, VNQ, AAPL, FIXD, XLE, SPDW, VO, ANGL, VHT, FMB, VB, CORP, SCHD, QUAL, XLB, SCHM, CRM, ESGU, SQ, GSY, SHOP, XLK, SCHA, AMZN, AGG, GOVT, GSLC, BSV, SCHR, VUG, FB, BABA, IGSB, MINT, SPLG, SPY, BRK.B, EPD, PG, TNDM, DGRW, NOBL, SCHG, SCHX, VEU, BA, CAT, MSFT, BKLN, MUB, SCHP, VCLT, VIG, CVX, XOM, GS, HD, IBM, JNJ, RLI, DLN, EFAV, USMV, VBK, ACN, NEE, MRK, PFG, QQQX, FXH, SCHB, SPTS, XLF, CSCO, KO, F, GILD, MCD, RTX, ABBV, DOCU, ACWV, AOR, DBA, IAU, IEF, IJT, IVV, SCHE, VCR, VOO, VTI, VV, XLY, MMM, ADBE, MO, CAH, COP, LLY, FMBI, GOOGL, INTC, O, RIG, VZ, WMT, WBA, DIS, WMB, ETJ, PHYS, HTA, PYPL, ARKW, FDN, IWB, PHB, PZA, SCHF, SCHV, SCHZ, SLV, SPHD, XLV, ARCC, BP, CVS, CLX, CMCSA, STZ, DUK, FDX, FITB, GD, HBAN, MS, NVDA, NYCB, NKE, PAYX, TGT, TEVA, UPS, OPK, DNP, ETG, DG, PSLV, GWGH, TLSA, MRNA, UBER, FSKR, BIV, BLV, IHI, PFF, RSP, SDY, VOE, Reduced Positions: IWF, FDT, DIA, TLT, SHY, VCSH, FTSM, GDX, FDM, SPLV, SLYV, GLD, VEA, CME, FRI, SPIP, GOOG, MTUM, LMBS, VGSH, SPTM, XSLV, QCOM, SPSB, SPMD, TIP, VWO, NIO, V, UNH, DE, ISRG, TWLO, FVD, WFC, SBUX, DES, LQD, ORCL, ZM, ABT, AMD, SPEM, TSLA, SPYG, FSK, EXC, PFE, VTIP, AMGN, VBR, BX, IJH, JNK, GIS, SCZ, IEFA, MU, LOW, PCI, JPC, TRVN, DBEM, CWB, AOM, ACWI, VIRT, KHC, MA, BMY, GE, AVGO, BUD, PM, COST, HTD, KW, VOT, TWO, AMRN, BKCC, IDXX, LMT, RDS.B, GPMT, SCHO, ROM, PGX, JKH, RDS.A, ITOT, PPR, SO,

IWF, FDT, DIA, TLT, SHY, VCSH, FTSM, GDX, FDM, SPLV, SLYV, GLD, VEA, CME, FRI, SPIP, GOOG, MTUM, LMBS, VGSH, SPTM, XSLV, QCOM, SPSB, SPMD, TIP, VWO, NIO, V, UNH, DE, ISRG, TWLO, FVD, WFC, SBUX, DES, LQD, ORCL, ZM, ABT, AMD, SPEM, TSLA, SPYG, FSK, EXC, PFE, VTIP, AMGN, VBR, BX, IJH, JNK, GIS, SCZ, IEFA, MU, LOW, PCI, JPC, TRVN, DBEM, CWB, AOM, ACWI, VIRT, KHC, MA, BMY, GE, AVGO, BUD, PM, COST, HTD, KW, VOT, TWO, AMRN, BKCC, IDXX, LMT, RDS.B, GPMT, SCHO, ROM, PGX, JKH, RDS.A, ITOT, PPR, SO, Sold Out: VXX, XLU, FEM, GWX, DEM, GUNR, SPSM, DLS, SPYV, MGM, JPST, DNKN, JD, SPAB, HYG, ISTB, IHD, IAE, BGX, NEXA, IID, IRR,

For the details of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ausdal+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,255 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 194,675 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.92% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,973 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 218,225 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 128,731 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.94%

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 62,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 57,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 140,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 326.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 91,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.40%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $142.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 40,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 697.14%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 67,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 194,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $322.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30.