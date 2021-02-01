Nli International Inc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Tesla Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, IHS Markit

New York, NY, based Investment company Nli International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Tesla Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Etsy Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, IHS Markit, Merck Inc, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2020Q4, Nli International Inc owns 144 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, TSLA, ESS, ADI, ABBV, AMGN, AXP, INTU, SBUX, ADSK, DE, GE, ANET, TT, DFS, WBA, PTON, ELAN, MELI,

RTX, TSLA, ESS, ADI, ABBV, AMGN, AXP, INTU, SBUX, ADSK, DE, GE, ANET, TT, DFS, WBA, PTON, ELAN, MELI, Added Positions: MRVL, ETSY, NSC, CFX, LRCX, CVX, ETN, TDG, LOW, CCK, INCY, V, VLO, SPGI, POOL, ZTS, OTIS, JCI, CVS, C, AVGO, SHW, CERN, KNX, ALLY, VZ, JPM, CMCSA, BURL, PG, AIZ, COF, MDLZ, BR, BAX, AWK, RY, BNS, DG, KMI, BERY, ITUB, PXD, CVNA, APH,

MRVL, ETSY, NSC, CFX, LRCX, CVX, ETN, TDG, LOW, CCK, INCY, V, VLO, SPGI, POOL, ZTS, OTIS, JCI, CVS, C, AVGO, SHW, CERN, KNX, ALLY, VZ, JPM, CMCSA, BURL, PG, AIZ, COF, MDLZ, BR, BAX, AWK, RY, BNS, DG, KMI, BERY, ITUB, PXD, CVNA, APH, Reduced Positions: KSU, COLD, ADBE, MSFT, NVDA, PYPL, CCI, AMZN, PPG, AAPL, ARMK, GM, WMT, TMUS, HON, SQ, MTD, AON, CTAS, NOW, DIS, COST, NEE, GOOG, CMG, PFE, LULU, ARE, CRM, CE, RCL, O, AME, XOM, LNG, COP,

KSU, COLD, ADBE, MSFT, NVDA, PYPL, CCI, AMZN, PPG, AAPL, ARMK, GM, WMT, TMUS, HON, SQ, MTD, AON, CTAS, NOW, DIS, COST, NEE, GOOG, CMG, PFE, LULU, ARE, CRM, CE, RCL, O, AME, XOM, LNG, COP, Sold Out: HD, SWK, INFO, MRK, BAC, TXN, LMT, DHI, ALXN, GS, CHD, CBRE, SPLK, MCHP, HCA, NOMD, MAS, LSCC, VTRS,

For the details of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nli+international+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 481,377 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 640,412 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,060 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Visa Inc (V) - 250,910 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 30,988 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 320,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.32 and $262.95, with an estimated average price of $231.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 69,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $151.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 62,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 84,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $240.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 586,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 208.45%. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $203.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 87,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 87,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 141.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $38.24, with an estimated average price of $34.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 371,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 174,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 83.61%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $501.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.84.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.