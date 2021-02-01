O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Farfetch

Investment company O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q4, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SR,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, BABA, GOOGL, FB, SHOP, ZM, NTES, NFLX, JD, ZNGA, DOCU, CRM, ADBE, NOW, PDD, SPLK, JNJ, CRWD, HD, WIX, W, FSLY, PG, MELI, OKTA, MRK, COUP, ZS, TME, CHWY, VZ, RNG, WDAY, AAPL, PFE, TEAM, TWLO, PLAN, CSCO, FTNT, SPOT, HON, UNH, PANW, ETSY, ATVI, AMGN, KO, INTU, LMT, PEP, MDB, SMAR, AVLR, ESTC, MMM, BIDU, CMCSA, BKNG, TXN, TWTR, ZEN, HUBS, Z, LLY, MTCH, MCD, EBAY, VMW, EA, NEE, INTC, SPGI, WMT, V, ACN, CL, COST, ITW, MMC, MDT, ORCL, UNP, UPS, PM, T, ABBV, ALL, JPM, KMB, LOW, NKE, NOC, SBUX, TROW, ABT, AON, ADP, CLX, DLB, FAST, GD, GNTX, EHC, IPG, MDLZ, MSM, MCO, TGT, TECH, WM, WEC, MA, BILI, AOS, APH, BWA, BRC, BF.B, CHRW, CSGS, CSX, CVS, CERN, CME, CHD, CTAS, CCOI, CTSH, CNS, INGR, CMI, DCI, EV, EMR, ERIE, EXPD, EXPO, FLIR, FNF, FCFS, FLO, GRMN, GIS, GGG, LHX, HSY, HRC, HRL, IBM, IEX, TT, JJSF, LANC, LAZ, LEG, LFUS, MDU, MANT, MXIM, MMS, MPWR, MORN, MSI, NHC, NATI, NSC, PCAR, PAYX, RHI, ROK, SAFT, SCI, SNA, STC, SYK, TTC, UGI, WDFC, WSO, ANTM, WHR, XRX, YUM, EVR, G, MSCI, AVGO, DG, FAF, ZTS, APAM, SAIC, PINC, MC, CDK, HLI, ALE, AMSF, DOX, AWR, ADI, AVA, BMI, BKH, CRI, CASY, CTXS, EBF, FHI, FELE, HE, HCSG, ITT, IDA, IDCC, JKHY, K, LSTR, MDC, MSA, EGOV, NFG, NJR, NYT, NWE, OTTR, PNM, PRGS, RDN, SSD, SWX, TTEK, TR, UNF, KMPR, UVV, VGR, GHC, WTS, WMK, WSM, POR, HBI, WU, BR, LEA, OGS, VIRT, HLNE,
- Reduced Positions: FTCH, TTD, SNAP, PINS, ROKU,
- Sold Out: DNKN,
For the details of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,452 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,240 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.62%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 195,447 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 129,733 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,350 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.58%
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.39 and $67.44, with an estimated average price of $61.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.62%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3342.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 250,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 129,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1893.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 16,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 59.27%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 92,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 54.87%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1144.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC.
