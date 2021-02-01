Security Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Security Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells Comcast Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Security Asset Management owns 86 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEEV, ADX, PYPL, BRK.A, SBAC, AES, UNP,

VEEV, ADX, PYPL, BRK.A, SBAC, AES, UNP, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MA, MSFT, TYL, PAYC, BLK, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, ZTS, ROP, WST, TGT, FICO, DOV, MSCI, BRK.B, DHR, CPRT, FRC, NFLX, CME, HEI, MKL, BFAM, TDOC, AWK, MASI, TDY, IDXX, ILMN, STE, MKTX, FISV, V, PFE, EQIX, TW, TER, TFX, ABT, ECL, INTC, ABBV, VFC, PG, GS, PM, BAC, FB, BMY, MO, NVS, AMT, HON, HD, MS, AMGN, XOM, MRK, KO, VZ, AME, UL,

AAPL, AMZN, MA, MSFT, TYL, PAYC, BLK, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, ZTS, ROP, WST, TGT, FICO, DOV, MSCI, BRK.B, DHR, CPRT, FRC, NFLX, CME, HEI, MKL, BFAM, TDOC, AWK, MASI, TDY, IDXX, ILMN, STE, MKTX, FISV, V, PFE, EQIX, TW, TER, TFX, ABT, ECL, INTC, ABBV, VFC, PG, GS, PM, BAC, FB, BMY, MO, NVS, AMT, HON, HD, MS, AMGN, XOM, MRK, KO, VZ, AME, UL, Reduced Positions: TROW, BKNG, CSCO, T, EMR, MDT, NKE, DIS, CVX,

TROW, BKNG, CSCO, T, EMR, MDT, NKE, DIS, CVX, Sold Out: CMCSA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,890 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.01% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 30,207 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.40% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,578 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,651 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.24% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,633 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $241.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $346175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76. The stock is now traded at around $278.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 137,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3342.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $321.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 30,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 25,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.78. The stock is now traded at around $426.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $396.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.