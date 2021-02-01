Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iS

Investment company Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VWOB, EDC, FNDE, IWF, PZC, PCK, EOT, PNF, LEO, PNI, PMF, EVN, VKQ, EWM, EPHE, BBF, MCA, CMU, PYN, COP, CMCSA, MFL, VCF, FNDX, MEN, BLE, NMI,

VWOB, EDC, FNDE, IWF, PZC, PCK, EOT, PNF, LEO, PNI, PMF, EVN, VKQ, EWM, EPHE, BBF, MCA, CMU, PYN, COP, CMCSA, MFL, VCF, FNDX, MEN, BLE, NMI, Added Positions: IEMG, VYMI, ACWV, VGIT, VWO, VIOG, FNDF, MMU, MFM, SPYV, MNP, ITM, VIGI, CXH, VBK, FXI, MHD, MYJ, VBR, IAGG, MYF, IJT, ASHR, EWY, NBW,

IEMG, VYMI, ACWV, VGIT, VWO, VIOG, FNDF, MMU, MFM, SPYV, MNP, ITM, VIGI, CXH, VBK, FXI, MHD, MYJ, VBR, IAGG, MYF, IJT, ASHR, EWY, NBW, Reduced Positions: SPYG, IVV, IQLT, SCHG, IGIB, SHM, VTV, MSFT, BRK.B, ISTB, VT, JNJ, XLK, BSV, VTN, KTF, BLV, JPM, NXJ, QUAL, DIS, KSM, MYD, NKG, IAU, VGM, EWZ, IMTM, NYF, EWH, SBI, NCB, GREK, IUSG, AMED,

SPYG, IVV, IQLT, SCHG, IGIB, SHM, VTV, MSFT, BRK.B, ISTB, VT, JNJ, XLK, BSV, VTN, KTF, BLV, JPM, NXJ, QUAL, DIS, KSM, MYD, NKG, IAU, VGM, EWZ, IMTM, NYF, EWH, SBI, NCB, GREK, IUSG, AMED, Sold Out: EMB, MCD, MHI, YUM, DRI, PG, LUV, MRK, BBY, TUR, MAV, BFZ, PFE, GS, USB, VZ, EMN, IIM, CMF, BAC, SIRI, ETN, INTC, WMT, VRSN, EVY, NUM, NUO, HPE, DSM, MVT,

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,416,465 shares, 20.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 810,327 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 528,044 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.52% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 175,713 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69% BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 168,671 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $57.38 and $93.77, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $109.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 59,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 528,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 370.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $154.28 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.57. The stock is now traded at around $213.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 127.05%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 94,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 296.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 124,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 83,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.91.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.39.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.35.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.