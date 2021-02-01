Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JM Smucker Co

Investment company Curtis Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 122,111 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 69,130 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 437,362 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,892 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 60,233 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 220.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 437,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 199.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 108,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 68.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 69.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $62.28. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.