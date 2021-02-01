Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Magna International Inc

Investment company Value Partner Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc, Fortis Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Magna International Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partner Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Value Partner Investments Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,368,857 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,232,151 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,548,293 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 774,182 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 814,020 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 434,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 461,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $698.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36. The stock is now traded at around $989.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $274.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 535.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 762,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 2278.74%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 179,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 578.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,018,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 504.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 907,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 747.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.