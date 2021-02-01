BHK Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company BHK Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Microsoft Corp, sells Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BHK Investment Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOGL, VXUS,

GOOGL, VXUS, Added Positions: BND, MGV, VOE, MGK, VOT, VBR, IWP, VBK, MINT, BSV, IWN, AAPL, IWS, VOO, MSFT, HBI, BAX, TROW, AMZN, LMT, LOW, IWD, ITW, FAST, VCSH, MRK, PFE, JPM, HON, FDX, AMGN, UNH,

BND, MGV, VOE, MGK, VOT, VBR, IWP, VBK, MINT, BSV, IWN, AAPL, IWS, VOO, MSFT, HBI, BAX, TROW, AMZN, LMT, LOW, IWD, ITW, FAST, VCSH, MRK, PFE, JPM, HON, FDX, AMGN, UNH, Reduced Positions: VWO, VPL, MCI, VGK, IWF, SYY, AFL, T, EFA, INTC, KYN, ADP, CMP,

VWO, VPL, MCI, VGK, IWF, SYY, AFL, T, EFA, INTC, KYN, ADP, CMP, Sold Out: SFBS, PFF,

For the details of BHK Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhk+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 266,744 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 103,633 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 235,270 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 137,944 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 73,207 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1893.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $35.63 and $41.56, with an estimated average price of $38.86.

BHK Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.