Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fanuc Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Humana Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: BRK.B +0.64% TD -0.05% CSX +1.51% GOOG +3.57% MRK +0.38% DIS +1.66% SPLK +4% VTRS +2.68% VST +2% SWK +0.46% IEFA +1.34% T +0.07%

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alphabet Inc, CSX Corp, Merck Inc, sells Fanuc Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Humana Inc, Sabre Corp, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 423 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+%26+doremus+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,425 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 318,064 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 474,282 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 251,472 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 275,698 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.07 and $155.09, with an estimated average price of $140.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in CSX Corp by 701.14%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1901.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fanuc Corp (FANUY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.



