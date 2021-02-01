Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fanuc Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Humana Inc

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Alphabet Inc, CSX Corp, Merck Inc, sells Fanuc Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Humana Inc, Sabre Corp, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 423 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLK, VTRS, VST, SWK, IEFA, HPQ, HASI, CGW, SCHP, FHLC, MBB, TM, VXF, OGE, ARKW, IWF, SKM, REZI, YTEN, VPL, AKTS, MET, EPP, ICE, FISV, ETR, DTE, CMI, KOR, KOR, CF, BHF, BYND, APTV, AMP,

VEA, SCHB, MSFT, BRK.B, TD, BND, BNDX, GOOG, CSX, MRK, TSM, APD, NSC, DIS, ABT, KO, JPM, CSCO, EMR, INTC, PHG, PG, WMT, COST, WPP, UL, GLW, TIP, NVS, CHE, JNJ, PFE, VZ, V, NEE, SBUX, SCHW, AMZN, BA, VTEB, GOOGL, XOM, KWEB, SCHF, DE, HON, IBM, ICLN, MDT, AXP, AAPL, T, BKNG, CVS, DD, AGG, IYW, KHC, MDLZ, THO, ASTE, BWA, MUNI, PNC, PEG, TEX, TRP, VTI, WU, YUMC, ABBV, AMX, AMGN, BK, BAX, BP, BMY, COP, D, ECL, EQR, EXPD, FB, GSK, IEMG, IYF, EFA, EEM, IWD, IWP, IJH, IJK, SUB, FXI, PYPL, QQQ, XBI, SXI, VGT, VNQ, VSS, WY, XYL, MMM, LNT, AMCX, CBRE, CMCSA, EBAY, EPD, GILD, IAU, IWO, IJR, LOW, LUMN, MMP, SCHE, SU, TGT, UNP, UNH, VIG, VEU, VBR, DFJ, ZM, Reduced Positions: RDS.A, PBCT, VTR, VLO, HUM, SRCL, CAT, QRVO, FSLR, DUK, SABR, HBI, OKE, VOD, SYF, NKE, CME, SON, NCR, SCHR, UNM, AAWW, VUG, IBB, SCHZ, PEP, EWT, ROK, SLB, WWW, SNE, TTM, TEVA, TPIC, WHR, AFL, ETN, BCE, BAC, BIDU, ADP, AZN, ED, ADM, LLY, GE, ITGR, HSC, ITW, WDC, TRV, TMO, TRI, IRM, DGS, ABC, WAB, VTIP, WTS, AMKR, WPC, ACNB, WRE, DVN, MKSI, NGG, IR, NTR, HD, GIS, PSX, RMT, DOW, TDC, CTVA, SKYW, CL, C, CAAS, CNI, BDX, TEF,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,425 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 318,064 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 474,282 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 251,472 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 275,698 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $174.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.07 and $155.09, with an estimated average price of $140.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.57%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in CSX Corp by 701.14%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1901.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Fanuc Corp. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.28.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.