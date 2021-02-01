>
Hartford Investment Management Co Buys Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apartment Investment & Management Co, NOV Inc

February 01, 2021 | About: MS +0.92% SCHW +3.55% CTVA +2.13% FTV +0.83% AMAT +4.69% ZBH +0.15% TSLA +5.83% IVV +1.64% UGI +1.08% POOL +1.59% VICI +4.03% D -0.29%

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Morgan Stanley, Corteva Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apartment Investment & Management Co, NOV Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q4, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 524 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartford+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,873,333 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 885,490 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,831 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 283,849 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 88,278 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 88,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 96,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $359.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 170,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 81.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 141,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

1. HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARTFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying

