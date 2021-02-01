Hartford Investment Management Co Buys Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apartment Investment & Management Co, NOV Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Morgan Stanley, Corteva Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apartment Investment & Management Co, NOV Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q4, Hartford Investment Management Co owns 524 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, IVV, UGI, POOL, VICI, DBX, AGO, AFG, ETRN, BHF, VIRT, TWOU, CACI, AMG, JEF, JBL, HRC, HEI, CCEP, AM,

TSLA, IVV, UGI, POOL, VICI, DBX, AGO, AFG, ETRN, BHF, VIRT, TWOU, CACI, AMG, JEF, JBL, HRC, HEI, CCEP, AM, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, JPM, JNJ, V, NVDA, PG, DIS, UNH, MA, BRK.B, HD, PYPL, CMCSA, MS, NFLX, ADBE, BAC, SCHW, KO, CRM, VZ, CTVA, T, ABT, AMAT, CVX, XOM, MRK, NKE, PEP, PFE, QCOM, TMO, WMT, ABBV, FTV, ACN, BMY, CSCO, COST, DHR, NEE, MCD, UNP, WFC, AMD, AMGN, BA, C, LLY, HON, INTC, MDT, LIN, SBUX, TXN, UPS, PM, CHTR, NOW, MMM, AMT, BLK, CVS, CAT, FIS, CCI, FISV, GE, GILD, IBM, INTU, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, MKTX, TGT, RTX, ZBH, TMUS, ZTS, CB, PLD, ATVI, APD, MO, AXP, ABC, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, CSX, CAH, CCL, CME, CI, CINF, CL, DE, DUK, EQIX, EL, FDX, FITB, GPN, GS, ICE, ISRG, KR, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, MU, NSC, ORCL, BKNG, PGR, REGN, SLB, SO, SYK, TJX, TYL, USB, VRTX, WBA, WM, ANTM, YUM, TDG, CBOE, CDW, AFL, A, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AEE, AEP, AIG, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AZO, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BSX, CHRW, CDNS, COF, CNC, CERN, CHD, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, COP, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DD, EOG, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FAST, F, BEN, FCX, GD, GIS, MNST, LHX, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HFC, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, TT, IP, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KMB, LVS, LEN, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MCO, MSI, NWL, NEM, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PH, PRU, PEG, O, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, VFC, VLO, VTR, VMC, GWW, WST, WY, WMB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, DAL, DFS, AWK, VRSK, DG, GM, FRC, KMI, HCA, MPC, APTV, PSX, IQV, TWTR, HLT, AAL, PAYC, SYF, KEYS, ETSY, KHC, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ALB, LNT, HES, AMP, IVZ, APA, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BIO, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CMS, COG, CPB, KMX, CE, CNP, LUMN, CTXS, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DVN, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, DISH, ETR, EQR, ESS, RE, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FRT, FE, FLS, GPS, IT, GPC, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, IEX, INCY, IFF, IPG, IRM, JBHT, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LH, LEG, LB, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MRO, MLM, MAS, MET, MAA, MHK, TAP, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NI, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RHI, WRK, SLG, SEE, SNA, NLOK, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TIF, GL, TSCO, TSN, UAL, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, UNM, VAR, VRSN, VNO, WRB, WAB, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WYNN, ZION, L, HBI, LDOS, IPGP, BR, CXO, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, FTNT, FLT, NLSN, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, FANG, NCLH, NWS, NWSA, WIX, ALLE, ANET, CTLT, CFG, QRVO, HPE, LW, HWM, IR, BKR, FOXA, FOX,

ROL, CHKP, WU, DISCK, PANW, AGR, SCZ, Sold Out: SPY, AIV, NOV, NBL, TFSL, VEEV, BGNE, VVV, VNT, USMV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,873,333 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 885,490 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,831 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% Facebook Inc (FB) - 283,849 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 88,278 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 88,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 96,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $359.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 167,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 39.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 170,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 81.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 141,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 34.10%. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.01 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

Hartford Investment Management Co sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.42.