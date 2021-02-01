Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Cedarburg, WI, based Investment company Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells NextEra Energy Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, JM Smucker Co, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,251 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Schneider National Inc (SNDR) - 1,316,154 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,612 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,041 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 130,582 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $215.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $23.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 222.05%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $322.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 212.16%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $391.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 65.26%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.