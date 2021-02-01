PFG Financial Advisors Buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

State College, PA, based Investment company PFG Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, U.S. Bancorp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Financial Advisors. As of 2020Q4, PFG Financial Advisors owns 219 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IUSB, XRT, GBIL, TDOC, BX, REM, IWM, IWF, PINS, SNAP, TTD, MELI, FIS, TMO, TXN, SYK, SO, SPG, MET, IDXX, LHX, EMR, ECL, UMC, ACB, Added Positions: CBSH, IJR, CL, IJH, SPY, AGG, IVV, USB, LQD, VTI, IVE, DSI, ISTB, ITA, MUB, MTUM, VNLA, VUG, DLN, IVW, ITM, VB, VEU, PFF, VTV, ESGD, OEF, FTEC, FBND, SPLG, TIP, IYF, AMZN, SPDW, FDIS, FSKR, UPS, GOOGL, IEF, NVDA, QCOM, LEMB, UNH, ITB, IJT, V, FB, IAGG, HDV, IGIB, VCLT, SQ, KO, EFA, EEM, AMGN, NKE, ADBE, MCD, SPHB, IBM, SPLV, HON, BDX, CMCSA, XLV, NEE, USHY, HYD, SE, CRON, DVY, PYPL, GOOG, ZTS, BGH, GLD, MUNI, MA, WMT, RTX, UNP, IXN, CRM, PG, PPG,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 254,018 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 309,995 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 884,541 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 554,969 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 432,043 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.56%

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 247,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $264.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 432,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $376.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 106.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 228.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $68.5, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

PFG Financial Advisors sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.