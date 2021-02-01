Security National Bank Buys Hercules Capital Inc, BlackRock Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ameris Bancorp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Investment company Security National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Hercules Capital Inc, BlackRock Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ameris Bancorp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank. As of 2020Q4, Security National Bank owns 73 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HTGC, IVV, PFG, IJH, SIVR,

HTGC, IVV, PFG, IJH, SIVR, Added Positions: BLK, HOLX, CRM, SIVB, ABBV, GOOGL,

BLK, HOLX, CRM, SIVB, ABBV, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: VOO, NVDA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, BRK.A, RMD, LMT, AMGN, VGT, NKE, SEDG, LOGI, SBUX, BR, HON, TXN, UNP, VMI, VYM, ZTS, DIS, ABT, PFF, COST, HD, GOOG,

VOO, NVDA, AAPL, BRK.B, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, BRK.A, RMD, LMT, AMGN, VGT, NKE, SEDG, LOGI, SBUX, BR, HON, TXN, UNP, VMI, VYM, ZTS, DIS, ABT, PFF, COST, HD, GOOG, Sold Out: ABCB,

For the details of Security National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,569 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,986 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 70,514 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,471 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,413 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%

Security National Bank initiated holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $377.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $238.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $713.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Security National Bank sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $32.65.