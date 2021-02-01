Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q4, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 26 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPYV, NOBL, SPYG,

SPYV, NOBL, SPYG, Added Positions: SPY, DGRW, JHML, SPLG, AAPL, BMY, JNJ,

SPY, DGRW, JHML, SPLG, AAPL, BMY, JNJ, Reduced Positions: QUAL, USIG, IWF, DGRO, IVV, MTUM, TECH, PGX,

QUAL, USIG, IWF, DGRO, IVV, MTUM, TECH, PGX, Sold Out: USMV, HDV,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 120,378 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.58% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,745 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 509,462 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 171,619 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.31% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,204 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 338,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 90,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 170.81%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $376.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 23,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 744.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 41,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 56.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.