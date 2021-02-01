Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Viatris Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Abacus Planning Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Viatris Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ingevity Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, sells Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, BOK Financial Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Abacus Planning Group, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, AHCO, NGVT, MU, TSLA, RTX, PWR, IEMG, YUM, WCC, ARW, KNX, HPQ, CAH, BLK, JLL, BA, GEO, USAT, LUMN, TSQ,

VTRS, AHCO, NGVT, MU, TSLA, RTX, PWR, IEMG, YUM, WCC, ARW, KNX, HPQ, CAH, BLK, JLL, BA, GEO, USAT, LUMN, TSQ, Added Positions: IJS, VBR, SCHO, VB, NEE, MMP, CVS, EOG, KMI, AON, VOO, BRK.B, CI, SCHX, UNM, HPE, NRG, INTC, VNQ, AMGN, SCHE, SCHF, SCHV, NEM, SCZ, BAC, VTV, PFE, ORCL,

IJS, VBR, SCHO, VB, NEE, MMP, CVS, EOG, KMI, AON, VOO, BRK.B, CI, SCHX, UNM, HPE, NRG, INTC, VNQ, AMGN, SCHE, SCHF, SCHV, NEM, SCZ, BAC, VTV, PFE, ORCL, Reduced Positions: PACB, BOMN, SHV, UNP, XOM, BOKF, IWM, AAPL, HD, VWO, EQH, VTI, EFA, PHYS, IWV, MSI, PAA, BIIB, CVX, FB, VZ, TGT, ROP, MSFT, T, ARLP, DHR, GOOG, BSM, TRU, CME, FIS, RWO, ALL, HON, IJR, CAT, SCHA, CELP, EL, CSCO, KO, WMT, VAR, GOOGL, QCOM, PG, NFLX, D, INTU, JPM, JNJ, ABT, IBM, LOW, MRK, BPOP, TXN, V,

PACB, BOMN, SHV, UNP, XOM, BOKF, IWM, AAPL, HD, VWO, EQH, VTI, EFA, PHYS, IWV, MSI, PAA, BIIB, CVX, FB, VZ, TGT, ROP, MSFT, T, ARLP, DHR, GOOG, BSM, TRU, CME, FIS, RWO, ALL, HON, IJR, CAT, SCHA, CELP, EL, CSCO, KO, WMT, VAR, GOOGL, QCOM, PG, NFLX, D, INTU, JPM, JNJ, ABT, IBM, LOW, MRK, BPOP, TXN, V, Sold Out: PSX, ACWI, SYK, ACN, KMB, ZM, VT, CXW, GE, VNT,

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 1,385,276 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,213 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 349,037 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 100,660 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,852 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.93 and $75.73, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 102.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 72.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 64.68%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.