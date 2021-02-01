Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Utilities ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPYV, SDY, SPDW,
- Added Positions: VPU, XLV, BRK.B, IJH, USMV, IWM, XLE, XLP, BSV, SPYG, SPLV, VDC,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, SPTS, ITE, SPSM, SPMD, TDIV, FB, AAPL, MINT,
- Sold Out: QQQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 777,163 shares, 31.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.33%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 666,547 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- (ITE) - 294,504 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 141,852 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 150,489 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 158.86%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $238.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.
