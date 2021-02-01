>
RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 01, 2021

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on February 1, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This is the Company’s 308th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

