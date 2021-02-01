Empire Industries Announces Stock Option Grants

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSXV: EIL) today announced it has granted, under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to officers, employees, and consultants, for the purchase up to 2,870,000 common shares. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.34, will expire by February 1, 2026 and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



Empire provides strategic and financial leadership to its business units. Its core business is to conceptualize, design, manufacture and install iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global attraction industry. Empire leverages its proprietary ride systems with its experience to create unforgettable attractions in partnership with tourist operators to generate recurring profit. We apply these same unique capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to a diverse range of industries. The company was selected as a 2020 TSX Venture 50 company. The company trades on the TSXV:EIL.

