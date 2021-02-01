>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Buys Autodesk Inc, IHS Markit, Moody's Corporation, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Johnson & Johnson

February 01, 2021 | About: INFO +1.46% MCO +1.69% SPGI +1.53% ADSK +3.2% BDX -0.16% JNJ -0.26%

Investment company United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, IHS Markit, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo. As of 2020Q4, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+super+pty+ltd+in+its+capacity+as+trustee+for+the+construction+%26+building+unions+superannuatio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 506,986 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,105 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,901 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 366,660 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 303,493 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $286.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 73,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 581,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $321.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio. Also check out:

1. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's Undervalued Stocks
2. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)