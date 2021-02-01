United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo Buys Autodesk Inc, IHS Markit, Moody's Corporation, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, IHS Markit, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo. As of 2020Q4, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADSK,

ADSK, Added Positions: INFO, MCO, SPGI,

INFO, MCO, SPGI, Reduced Positions: YNDX,

YNDX, Sold Out: BDX, JNJ,

For the details of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+super+pty+ltd+in+its+capacity+as+trustee+for+the+construction+%26+building+unions+superannuatio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 506,986 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,105 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,901 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 366,660 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 303,493 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $286.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 73,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 581,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62. The stock is now traded at around $321.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee fo sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.