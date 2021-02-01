Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Hermitage, PA, based Investment company Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Tesla Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 571 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZD, PEO, ILMN, MA, NOW, PENN, CSIQ, GRFS, ONEM, ORI, NFLX, MS, PINS, PXD, MITK, ROST, SCHW, TSPA, SPLK, SWK, VFF, WLTW, TT, ETN, ACN, DOX, WDAY, WPRT, WM, JBLU, VRTX, 50AA, VSTM, UPS, UAL, UAA, TCLA, TMO, BEPC, DEO, DAL, DHR, COP, CMC, NET, CHWY, CPB, DOCU, BCO, BLNK, BAND, AY2, ABUS, AAL, ALB, GPN, MRNS, IRM, ISRG, ICE, 27Z1, GH, GPL, GDRX, MMC, GEVO, FTV, FISV, EXPE, ERIC, DUK, DG,

AGG, BND, SCHF, IJH, IVV, VNQ, VTI, ACWX, XOM, ICF, MUB, TSLA, EEM, IBM, MSFT, T, GOOG, SCHB, AMZN, AMGN, IVW, EFA, MCD, NVS, VTRS, ABBV, BABA, CI, KOF, IWD, IJS, IJT, IEFA, JPM, PYPL, CRM, DTD, AXP, ANTM, AVB, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, BMY, CVS, CCJ, CWH, CSCO, C, CMCSA, COST, DLX, D, ERJ, EXC, FNB, FIS, FE, FMX, FCX, GD, GS, HSY, HLT, HON, ITW, NSP, INTU, ICLN, ACWI, KMB, KMI, LMT, LOW, MAC, MAR, MRK, MBT, NDAQ, NKE, NOC, ORAN, PPG, PLD, TBT, RTX, ROKU, SPAB, SPMD, SPLG, SPSM, SCHV, SCHC, SJM, SO, LUV, SYK, TAK, TDOC, TXN, TRV, USB, UNP, UNH, BNDX, VZ, V, DEM, DOL, ZM, AON, MDT, CB, Reduced Positions: RWO, PRF, SPLV, SCHZ, FDL, SCHA, SCHX, PXF, SCHO, PRFZ, VYM, VONE, TFI, SCHM, PEP, VEA, PXH, XMLV, VWO, DON, DWM, EMLP, SCHE, EPD, SCHG, DGS, DLS, VCV, SE, IWR, AOR, SNY, SPTM, CAH, INTC, VIG, VGT, CCI, VCIT, CVX, NXPI, TTD, DTH, VUG, VBR, VBK, X, LH, UL, SWKS, TX, HAL, AMD, AA, BUD, AMAT, ARNC, BX, CARR, CX, CHL, CRWD, E, FB, FDX, GRWG, HCA, CWI, HWM, FXE, EPP, DVY, TIP, LQD, IBB, IWN, AFL, MFC, MRO, MCK, OTIS, PPL, PSX,

For the details of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfs+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 221,504 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 276,683 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 300,162 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,307 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 74,791 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22. The stock is now traded at around $443.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $321.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $558.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 439.56%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $839.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 23.3%. The sale prices were between $37.87 and $45, with an estimated average price of $42.28. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 197,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 25,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 20.4%. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 16,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 22.31%. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $42.88, with an estimated average price of $39.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 27,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.71%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 35.02%. The sale prices were between $151.33 and $175.21, with an estimated average price of $165.53. The stock is now traded at around $176.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc still held 2,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.