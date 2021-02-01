Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Sells TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Eagle Global Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp, DCP Midstream LP, Rattler Midstream LP, sells TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Williams Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 574,822 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,736 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,757 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,840,061 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% Facebook Inc (FB) - 144,759 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,562,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 352,779 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Rattler Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 856,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $195.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $5.09. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,017,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 159,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 51.65%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,238,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 4410.51%. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $15.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 505,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 2000.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 470,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,232,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $228.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 180,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.99.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $25.9 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $29.92.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $30.1.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Co. Index. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.81.