Crawford Investment Counsel Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Comcast Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Paychex Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Crawford Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Comcast Corp, Starbucks Corp, Mondelez International Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Total SE, Ares Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q4, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 279 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 637,255 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,061,980 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 664,626 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 409,263 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 656,532 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in NorthWestern Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.74 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $153.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 148,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 124.71%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 402,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 2325.08%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 461,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 406,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 767,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 44.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.15. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 184,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $164.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 98,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $41 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $45.37.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $292.76.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.