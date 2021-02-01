NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Apple Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Northern Trust Corp, Comcast Corp, Eversource Energy, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2020Q4, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 729 stocks with a total value of $16 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: 50AA, CARR, AIV, AIV, Z, IIPR, KDP, LHX, CTLT, TCOM, ETR, SNOW, CRWD, ADM, COUP, RGLD, ETRN, CHWY, GSX, APAM, RH, PLAN, FSLY, ENPH, HUBS, TRGP, CDNA, FSLR, NGHC, QTWO, SABR, ZEN, ZS, USFD, NTNX, LW, CVNA, AM, IR, APPN, SAIL, CDLX, OXY, CLGX, FLEX, GPS, ENTG, GIL, BIGC, CNS, VRM, LSTR, TPR, PGNY, MOH, VTRS, CLF, NVST, MDLA, QDEL, CBT, DORM, SEE, THC, NOVA, WDFC, VG, EVR, MASI, AIV, AIV, CVET, BEPC, PPD, BYND, PSN, QLYS, PEG, WTRG, EQT, GS, HFC, KNX, LPSN, MDC, MCHP, PVH, VICI, TKR, CIXX, DG, TRIP, ADC, REXR, TWOU, AYX,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NTRS, CMCSA, ES, ULTA, REGN, HOLX, UNH, CI, DHR, DIS, MRK, CSX, INVH, AUY, GLPI, MMC, TD, BABA, ARCE, WY, DOW, ABT, AZPN, SCHW, ECL, EIX, EL, NBIX, BKNG, SHOP, PINS, ADSK, CL, ED, EW, PEAK, K, SR, MCD, MS, NKE, PAYX, PXD, SNA, ANTM, TMUS, ROKU, PAGS, ACN, ALL, AMT, ANSS, ILMN, LYV, NDSN, RY, SRE, TJX, USB, LBRDK, SNAP, PDD, AXP, TFC, BIDU, CHD, CTAS, STZ, DXCM, ERIE, FMC, GPN, HIW, INTC, KLAC, NTES, PH, SHW, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TU, KL, CHTR, PBA, MOS, MPC, RNG, TWTR, HLT, FWONK, AXTA, PYPL, TRHC, OKTA, A, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, IVZ, ADI, ATO, BCE, BMO, BMRN, BXP, BF.B, BRKR, BG, VIAC, CPB, CNI, KMX, FIS, CME, CPRT, CCI, DSGX, EXAS, EXEL, EXPD, XOM, FAST, FISV, GE, HPQ, HD, IBM, ITW, IFF, IP, JPM, LEN, LII, LOW, MRVL, MET, NVDA, NWL, ORLY, OHI, ORCL, PRU, RPM, ROK, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, CRM, SJR, SLF, TER, UGI, VRSN, WMT, WBA, WM, IBKR, MSCI, AVGO, VRSK, LEA, TAL, HCA, XYL, NOW, WDAY, VOYA, NWSA, JD, NEP, WING, SQ, BGNE, TWLO, AVLR, DELL, OTIS, JOBS, AOS, SRPT, AMD, ALNY, AIG, ABC, ACGL, ARW, AJG, AIZ, BK, BBY, CBRE, GIB, CHRW, CM, CAH, CCL, CNC, CNP, CHKP, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, COO, CCK, XRAY, EV, EQR, NEE, FDS, FICO, FDX, FNF, F, BEN, IT, HAS, HSIC, HST, HBAN, IEX, ICE, IPG, IRM, IONS, KAI, LHCG, LKQ, LH, LNC, LPX, MFC, MKL, MKTX, NTAP, ON, OMC, OKE, PPG, PKG, PZZA, PTC, PFG, RDN, RJF, REG, RNR, RSG, RMD, BB, RHI, RCI, ROST, RCL, SEIC, SIRI, SON, LUV, STT, SUI, NLOK, TRI, TIF, TRMB, TYL, VFC, VAR, VNO, GWW, WCN, WAL, WHR, ZBH, EBAY, OC, DAL, PODD, VMW, AWK, AGNC, CBOE, NOAH, VER, FBHS, GWRE, VIPS, SPLK, PANW, IQV, ESNT, ATHM, OGS, CGC, WB, ANET, SYF, CFG, W, LBRDA, QSR, QRVO, BZUN, BKI, CABO, HPE, LSXMK, ATH, MDB, IQ, DOCU, EQH, ELAN, FOX,
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, SPGI, GOOGL, ADBE, AMZN, MTCH, VEEV, TMO, INTU, MSFT, KO, MCO, GOOG, V, LLY, GILD, MA, ABBV, PFE, BRO, PG, ARE, COST, JNJ, LSI, FB, MMM, DE, ISRG, NFLX, AEP, AZO, CDNS, PLD, APD, BLL, BSX, INFO, NEM, O, AFL, BAM, GIS, VZ, WRI, WMB, UBER, ELS, ESS, IDXX, KMB, NDAQ, SPG, TXN, VRTX, BRX, BRK.B, CMI, DPZ, EOG, EQIX, HON, KGC, HTA, TRU, T, AVB, BAC, BAX, BIIB, BMY, CLX, DECK, EA, EXR, LRCX, WPM, TROW, VTR, WPC, ABMD, AMP, BIO, COG, CE, C, DISH, FFIV, GNTX, WELL, HSY, HUM, KSU, KIM, MGA, MAR, MPW, MTD, MAA, NWE, PNC, PSB, PKI, RBC, ROP, SCI, TFX, TSCO, CUBE, VLO, WAT, XLNX, YUM, LULU, BTG, BAH, ZTS, CDW, BURL, PAYC, VST, SWCH, NIO, ZM, ATVI, DOX, AME, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, ALV, AVY, BLK, CACI, CVS, CP, CRL, CSGP, COP, INGR, OFC, CW, DHI, DLR, DOV, DRE, EGO, EMR, RE, EXC, BPYU, GPK, HAL, MNST, HUBB, INCY, MDLZ, LVS, MTB, MMP, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MBT, MSI, NSC, PCAR, PEP, NTR, PGR, KWR, QCOM, ROL, SLB, TRV, TXRH, GL, TSN, UNP, UPS, WFC, WST, EVRG, EDU, DFS, MELI, RGA, FTNT, TSLA, LPLA, ALSN, PSX, BERY, GRP.U, GDDY, EAF, FOXA, RAMP, AEM, Y, AMED, ADP, BDX, COF, CFFN, CASY, CERN, CHE, LNG, CMC, CACC, DRI, DAR, DVA, DLB, DUK, EXP, EME, EEFT, FITB, FR, FLO, HIG, SJM, JKHY, KEY, LAMR, LANC, MTG, MPWR, NVR, NHI, PII, PCH, POWI, PSA, PHM, DGX, RF, RBA, SWKS, SO, SNPS, TTWO, TPX, URI, MTN, WRB, WTS, WEC, INT, XEL, ZBRA, L, DAN, COR, FRC, HII, EPAM, PFPT, FIVE, TNDM, ALLY, FIVN, CTRE, SHLX, SYNH, VIRT, APLE, HLI, FTV, ATUS, BKR, BHF, ZLAB, BAND, DBX, BJ, MOO,
- Sold Out: NSA, DEI, AES, AIV, PNW, IEMG, IAC, WORK, QIWI, FNV, RS, PSTG, TECK, CPT, VNT, CARG, NNN, HDS, DISCA, GLIBA, DNKN, PY9, UDR, SF, STLD, NEU, PBH, COLD, OMCL, CHGG, STAY, UE, MSM, LEG, JLL, CMA, GO, CHNG, CHH, IDA, HE, FHN, SGEN, APO, LOPE, RL, EWBC, OSB, FRT, EQC, UTHR, WEN, STRA, FCFS, WRK, SSRM, SBNY,
For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,316,880 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,406,004 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 207,713 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,186,158 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,765,964 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 415,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 282,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 243,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $194.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03. The stock is now traded at around $137.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 64,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 5,406,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 1073.17%. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,975,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 209.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,549,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 209.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,576,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $282.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 777,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 407.29%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $508.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $28.54.Sold Out: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $32.59 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $34.55.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.86.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $90.9, with an estimated average price of $82.54.Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.36.
