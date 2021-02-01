>
Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces 6% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:YUM +1.55%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the Company’s KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands – global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

Category: Financial

