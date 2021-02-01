IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 18, 2021





What:







ibex Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results







When:







Thursday, February 18, 2021







Time:







4:30 p.m. ET







Live Call:







US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408











International: (914) 987-7129











Conference ID: 6963453







Replay:







US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056











International: (404) 537-3406











Conference ID: 6963453











(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 25, 2021)







Webcast:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ibex.co%2F[/url]





IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005047/en/