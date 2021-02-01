IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.
About ibex
ibex helps the world’s preeminent brands more effectively engage their customers with services ranging from customer acquisition and service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys and feedback analytics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005047/en/