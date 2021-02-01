>
Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

February 01, 2021 | About: LRCX +3.62%

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:

  • Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2021, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.

About Lam Research:
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world’s leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research ( LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
Phone: 510-572-1615
e-mail: [email protected]

