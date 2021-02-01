WEX Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

[url="]WEX+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 A.M. EST to discuss the Company's results.The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, [url="]www.wexinc.com[/url]. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0940 or +1 (778) 560-2809. The passcode number is 17620339.A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, conference ID number 1981477, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through March 11, 2021.Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit [url="]www.wexinc.com[/url].

