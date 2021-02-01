>
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 01, 2021


Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows:



Webcast and slide presentation:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com[/url]

The slides will be available for download in advance of the call







Dial in:



Domestic 866-342-8588



International 203-518-9865



Conference ID ARCOSA



Passcode 272672



A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 by dialing 800-756-8809 for domestic callers and 402-220-7214 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations[/url].



About Arcosa


Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit [url="]www.arcosa.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005765/en/


