The Ensign Group Schedules Year-End 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, February 4, 2021

February 01, 2021 | About: ENSG +8.33%

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. ( ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it expects to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 5, 2021.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 232 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

