Northrop Grumman Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Redemption

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) today announced that it will redeem for cash all of its outstanding 2.55% Senior Notes due October 2022 (“Notes”) on March 24, 2021. The Notes will be redeemed at a “make-whole” premium price, calculated in accordance with the Notes and the indenture and supplemental indenture governing the Notes (the “Make-Whole Redemption”). Northrop Grumman currently expects the Make-Whole Redemption to result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $55 million in the first quarter of 2021, which is not contemplated in its 2021 financial guidance of January 28, 2021. As of the date of this press release, $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those identified and discussed more fully in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the accuracy of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.